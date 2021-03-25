Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 215,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,416,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

