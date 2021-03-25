Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Cap of $385.96 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $385.96 million and $112,704.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $717.75 or 0.01387184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,741 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

