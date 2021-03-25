Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $16.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,852,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $20.17. 48,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Fluor has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

