WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $4,768.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00023454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00050395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00642333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023969 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

