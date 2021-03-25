Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) is Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,999,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 10.5% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Incyte worth $2,783,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Incyte by 6,235.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Incyte by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 250,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 38,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,018. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.