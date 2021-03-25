Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,738 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.55. 26,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,079. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

