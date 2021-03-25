Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in American International Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,640. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

