Baker BROS. Advisors LP Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,770,000 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 0.2% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $64,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 121,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,778. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

