Prana Capital Management LP Has $32.90 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

