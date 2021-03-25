Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.27. 479,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

