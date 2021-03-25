Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Earns Buy Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827. Daxor has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

