Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Earns Buy Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827. Daxor has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.
Daxor Company Profile
Further Reading: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.