Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Issues Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,273. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 0.95.

SA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

