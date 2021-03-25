Centerstone Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Centerstone Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Covetrus accounts for about 2.5% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 39,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,393. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.