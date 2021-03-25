Baker BROS. Advisors LP Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 26,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,147. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

