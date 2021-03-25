Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc Buys 21,649 Shares

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $218,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,445.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 123,308 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,294,734.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

SAII traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,060. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,985,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.