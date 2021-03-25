Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 25,848 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,075,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,324 shares of company stock worth $8,704,236 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.05. 30,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,524. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

