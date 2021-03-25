Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Harmony Biosciences worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,094,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,562,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,039. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

