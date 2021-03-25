Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 29,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

