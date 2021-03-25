BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 202,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,847,749 shares.The stock last traded at $55.42 and had previously closed at $56.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

