Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 4.1%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.86. 5,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.