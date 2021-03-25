Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 4.1%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.86. 5,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

