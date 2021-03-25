Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 731,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,125,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

