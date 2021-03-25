Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading Up 9.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 268,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average daily volume of 33,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$91.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.