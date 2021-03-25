Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.62 and its 200 day moving average is $279.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

