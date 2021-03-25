Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

URI traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.17. 17,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

