Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 10,970 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $117.71. 44,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,604. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.79 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,473 shares of company stock worth $24,017,219 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

