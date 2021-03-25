Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 127,627 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,627 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,739. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 18,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.