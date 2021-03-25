Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 5,526 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,888. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

