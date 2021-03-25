Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 80,989 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 495.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,325,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 297,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,683. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

