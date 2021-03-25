Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NET stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.08. 56,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

