Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 52,028 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 954.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

