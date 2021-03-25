Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 16,083 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 823,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $80.37. 8,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.