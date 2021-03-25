Paloma Partners Management Co Has $5.30 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Corning by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 78,990 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 92,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

