Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 329,977 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 398 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

On Monday, January 11th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 408 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 41.77 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 226,447,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,524,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 42.33 ($0.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.