Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,091,712 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,712 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $123,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $25,605,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 468,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.