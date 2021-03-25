JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 539,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,888. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.