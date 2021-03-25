Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 7,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

