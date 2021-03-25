Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 190,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,411. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.