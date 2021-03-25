14,203 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,786. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

