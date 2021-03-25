Prana Capital Management LP Takes $7.14 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 196,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

