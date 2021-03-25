Prana Capital Management LP Takes $13.04 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,000. American Express comprises 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in American Express by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after buying an additional 68,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 116,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,459. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

