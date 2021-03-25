Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys Shares of 976,735 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 2.13% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after buying an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,240. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

