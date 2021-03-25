Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $377.93 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $377,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.74. 26,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,739. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

In related news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,036 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,995. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.