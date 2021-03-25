Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $596,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.68. 5,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,564. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,816.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.52. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

