Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 256,231 Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Macatawa Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

