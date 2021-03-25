Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,667 shares during the quarter. Hilltop makes up approximately 1.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Hilltop by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hilltop by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 12,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

