Jacobs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. LendingTree comprises about 2.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,051.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TREE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.43. 15,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,175. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

