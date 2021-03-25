Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $817.91 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $817,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.94. 39,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,874. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

