Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $209.49. 14,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.12.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.