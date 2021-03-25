Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 14,591 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $295.19. The company had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $296.78. The stock has a market cap of $317.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

