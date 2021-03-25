Phala Network (PHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.88 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $140.85 million and $25.88 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.